Basketball league honors late Bloomfield boys coach

High school boys basketball players had an opportunity to keep their skills sharp over the summer with the 2nd annual "Coach Mo's Summer Basketball League."

The 8-team, two-day tournament put together by the GHPA Youth Basketball Program is named in honor of late Bloomfield High School boys basketball coach Kevin Moses, who passed away from cancer in 2022.

“Having them play outside, the double rims, learning wind conditions, this is like a lost art for real basketball players,” said GHPA Youth executive director, Kevin Kirksey. “So to bring the game back outside in Coach Mo's spirit, it’s really cool to do.”

Coach Mo was a scholar athlete at BHS before he became a state championship coach with the basketball and football teams and held a lot of pride for the town of Bloomfield. In that spirit, the tournament drew in teams from not just neighboring towns like Windsor, Enfield, and Hartford, but across the state like New London.

“I feel like what [Coach Mo] would have loved the most about this evening all the people coming out, having a good time,” said Bloomfield student, Cayden Smith. “The basketball will come after, everybody just outside, everybody safe, having fun, that's the most important thing.”

“All of the kids love basketball, the kids that support them, they come to watch,” said Kirksey. “We have a family environment, we have fun so, I hope you looking, Mo, because this is for you buddy.”