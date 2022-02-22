2022 Winter Olympics

Westport's Julia Marino Reflects on Olympic Experience, Winning Silver Medal

By Matt Finkel

Julia Marino and her silver medal
NBC Connecticut

Westport's Julia Marino is back in Connecticut following a memorable experience in her first Olympics. The 24-year-old won the silver medal in women's snowboard slopestyle. 

"It was really cool to be up there holding that medal," Marino said while thinking back to the medal ceremony.

As for the run that put her on the podium, Marino said she could feel something special was happening.

"I was just feeling really good on my board and when I was coming down to that last jump, I knew the whole run was coming together," Marino said. "Getting to realize that I have now all these doors open for what I want to do is helping it sink in, [I'm] getting pretty excited for what's to come up for the next couple of seasons."

Athletes with Connecticut ties accounted for eight of Team USA's 25 medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Marino is proud to represent her home state on the international stage. 

"I always forget how kind of random it is to come from here but then it's really cool to meet other athletes like Mac [Forehand] who are from here too and just actually crushing it," said Marino. "It just kind of shows that no matter where you're from, you can still accomplish big things, so I've been getting a lot of love from people back here, a lot of support and it means so much to me."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

2022 Winter Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us