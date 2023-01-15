NFL Playoffs

Bengals' Sam Hubbard Returns Tyler Huntley Fumble 98 Yards for Go-Ahead TD

Hubbard's scoop-and-score was the longest fumble return touchdown in NFL playoff history

By Eric Mullin

Getty Images

The Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens were inches away from taking a fourth-quarter lead over the Cincinnati Bengals.

And then disaster struck.

On a third-and-goal from Cincinnati's 1-yard line, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was stripped while attempting to reach the ball over the goal line on a sneak.

The ball fell right into the arms of Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, who returned it 98 yards for a touchdown to send the crowd at Paycor Stadium into a frenzy.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Instead of Baltimore going ahead, it was the Bengals who grabbed a 24-17 fourth-quarter lead.

Hubbard's scoop-and-score was the longest fumble return touchdown in NFL playoff history.

Sports

LeBron James 1 hour ago

Lakers' LeBron James Becomes Second NBA Player to Reach 38,000 Career Points

college basketball 2 hours ago

Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder After Shooting

Could it also be the score that sends Cincinnati to the divisional round?

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLCincinnati BengalsBaltimore Ravens
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us