Bruins beat Leafs, taking back home ice advantage in playoff series

By Asher Klein

Jeremy Swayman in Game 3.
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins re-took the lead in their playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 4-2 win on the road Wednesday night.

Brad Marchand scored the game-winning goal seconds after the Leafs had equalized, giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead in the opening round and re-establishing home ice advantage.

The Bruins won the series opener but dropped Game 2 at TD Garden.

