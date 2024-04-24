Bruins beat Leafs, taking back home ice advantage in playoff series

The Boston Bruins re-took the lead in their playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 4-2 win on the road Wednesday night.

Brad Marchand scored the game-winning goal seconds after the Leafs had equalized, giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead in the opening round and re-establishing home ice advantage.

The Bruins won the series opener but dropped Game 2 at TD Garden.

