Carson Pickett becomes USWNT's first player with limb difference originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s friendly against Colombia on Tuesday was a historic match for Carson Pickett and the program.

Pickett earned her first cap with the USWNT and became the first player with a limb difference to ever play for the team:

𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐈𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐭



Tonight, @Cars_Pickett16 will be the first-ever player with a limb difference to earn a #USWNT cap! pic.twitter.com/Ru2KhHj3EP — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 29, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pickett, who was born without part of her left arm, got the start for Tuesday’s match at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

The 28-year-old defender may be new to the USWNT, but she has plenty of experience under her belt in the National Women’s Soccer League. The North Carolina Courage left-back picked up her 100th NWSL appearance this month and was named to the league’s Best XI for June.

Pickett’s USWNT debut got off to a good start. She got in the celebration after the team opened the scoring in the 22nd minute:

Feelin’ dandy in Sandy 😁 pic.twitter.com/2dsp2BPedx — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 29, 2022

This is the USWNT’s final friendly before it begins the qualifying slate for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics.