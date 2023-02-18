Celebrity Sightings at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Utah

Celebrity sightings at NBA All-Star Weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend kicked off in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Utah on Friday night. This year's All-Star weekend is the 72nd edition of the event and will be hosted by the Utah Jazz.

Basketball fans all over the world will be in attendance and tuning in to see the league's most talented stars battle it out in a weekend of events that will begin with the celebrity game and end on Sunday night with the All-Star game. Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo are the team captains that will draft their teams immediately before the All-Star game tips off.

While the stage is set for the upcoming action, the NBA stars won't be the only stars in attendance. The All-Star Weekend usually brings out the most famous individuals in music and entertainment.

So, here's a look at some famous faces that are sitting courtside for one of the most exciting weekends in basketball:

Friday

Lisa Leslie

Lisa Leslie in attendance in the 2023 NBA All-Star celebrity game at Huntsman Center.

WNBA legend, eight-time All-Star and two-time world champion Lisa Leslie, was spotted in attendance for the All-Star Celebrity game in Utah.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union on the court after the 2023 NBA All-Star celebrity game.

NBA legend Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union was seen on the court after this year's All-Star celebrity game. Wade was a captain for one of the celebrity teams.

Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant in attendance in the 2023 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game at Vivint Arena.

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was seen courtside in Vivint Arena for the Rising Stars Game.

John Stockton

John Stockton in attendance in the 2023 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game at Vivint Arena.

Utah Jazz legend John Stockton was seen courtside for this year's Rising Stars Game in Vivint Arena.

Catherine McDonnell

Catherine McDonnell in attendance in the 2023 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game at Vivint Arena.

U.S. businesswoman, entrepreneur and wife of NBA legend Pau Gasol, was seen in attendance for this year's Rising Stars Game in Utah.