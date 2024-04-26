Connecticut College's Justin Finkel is rewriting the record books

Cheshire native Justin Finkel picked up swimming when he was 8 years old.

"I've always loved the water even before I started swimming competitively," said Finkel, who competes in multiple events at Connecticut College. "200 butterfly has a special place in my heart."

Finkel won two Division III National Championships this spring, one in the 500 freestyle and the other in the 200 butterfly, where he set the national D-III record.

"It felt amazing," Finkel said. "It was really surreal and it's a feeling I will never forget."

In addition to his two titles, Finkel also placed fourth in the 200 freestyle and was named the CSCAA Division III Swimmer of the Year.

"I think some of the goals I got this year were some of the goals that I set by the time I graduated," Finkel said. "So I think having achieved them this year puts me in a little bit of an uncomfortable place for next year."

Having to adjust your goals is a great problem to have and he's earned it. Finkel's success is the result of hours and hours of hard work.

"We do ten total practices a week," Finkel said. "We do four doubles and a lot of those are at 6 or 8 in the morning, bright and early before classes."

From Cheshire High School to Connecticut College, Finkel is proud to show what a Connecticut kid can accomplish.

"I saw the success I've been waiting to see for so long and it was amazing," Finkel said. "It shaped me into the swimmer I wanted to be."

Despite having the same last name as NBC Connecticut sports reporter Matt Finkel, Justin and Matt are not related.

"I love our name," Justin said. "There's a lot more Finkels than you would think. A lot of people ask me, do I have this relative, do you know this Finkel, this Finkel. How is it spelled is what I always them."

"Does everyone call you by your last name?" sports reporter Matt Finkel said. "Yeah," Justin answered. "Fink, maybe?" Matt said. "Yeah Fink! That's my nickname here on the team, too," Justin said.

Justin Finkel took some time off from swimming after winning those national championships. He plans to get back in the pool soon to start training for his senior season at Connecticut College.