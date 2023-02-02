De'Aaron Fox's 2023 All-Star Reserve Snub Sets NBA Twitter Ablaze

NBA Twitter erupts after Fox not named an All-Star reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings will be represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game for the first time since 2017, but it won’t be by De’Aaron Fox.

Despite having an All-Star-worthy season, the Kings guard was snubbed from being named one of the seven All-Star reserves in the West, which was announced on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday.

And it didn’t take long for NBA Twitter to react.

They Robbed Fox! Disgraceful! — Trey Lyles (@TreyLyles) February 3, 2023

Trey Lyles on IG about De’Aaron Fox not making the NBA All-Star game: “They ROBBED this man smh! Disgraceful!!! Best PG in the league!” pic.twitter.com/tdtbv3xch6 — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) February 3, 2023

Sacramento, we riot. — Chimezie Metu™ (@Chimezie_Metu) February 3, 2023

On top of his teammates immediately weighing in and expressing their frustrations, fans and players around the league also put in their two cents.

de’aron fox literally every single all-star game: pic.twitter.com/imYgLBNu0r — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) February 3, 2023

Fox did everything that he was told he had to do to make the allstar team. Then they go and give it to a guy putting up 16/6/4 who’s missed half the season💀 — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) February 3, 2023

I don’t understand why coaches selected Paul George over De’Aaron Fox or Anthony Edwards for an All-Star reserve spot. Fox and Edwards have posted better numbers and they’re the engine of their teams. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 3, 2023

My statement on the De'Aaron Fox All-Star snub pic.twitter.com/Rf9Puknnq7 — Tony Xypteras (@TonyXypteras) February 3, 2023

My least favorite part of All-Star convos is when we start tearing down other players.



BUT HOW DOES JJJ MAKE IT OVER DE'AARON FOX?! — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) February 3, 2023

we've been told countless times that "team success matters" when it comes to All-Star selections. De'Aaron Fox has been putting up All-Star numbers for years and this season he has his team sitting at #3 in the West.



still not an All-Star though.



make it make sense. — J r u e (@thatl0calguy) February 3, 2023

Very sad about Fox 😔



It’s hard to make the team, would probably struggle to put together a case to definitively have him the other West guards, but idc



Clutch. King. Playing defense. Record. Gimme the ASG — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) February 3, 2023

De’Aaron Fox got seriously snubbed — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) February 3, 2023

Back in January, coach Mike Brown said if Fox and Domantas Sabonis don't make it, it's a "shame on the whole process."

Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown in January:



“If he (Domantas Sabonis) and Foxy (De’Aaron Fox) aren't an All-Star, shame on the whole process.” https://t.co/M9EwMxm7RD — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) February 3, 2023

In a similar fashion, Charles Barkley was stunned that Fox wasn't included.

“I’m more surprised by De’Aaron Fox because the Sacramento Kings have the third-best record in the West,” Barkley said after all the names were announced. “They have the third-best record in the West, so I’m surprised. … I am really shocked De’Aaron Fox didn’t make this thing.”

The rest of the crew agreed, as Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith all predicted that both Fox and Sabonis would make it.

For the West, the reserves are: Sabonis, Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Oklahoma City Thunders' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr., Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen and Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George.

The reserves for the East are: Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, New York Knicks' Julius Randle, Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday and Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton.

"I think he’s in the same boat as [New York Knicks guard Jalen] Brunson," Smith said. "Those two guys have been the motor for their teams even though they, at times, haven’t put up the best numbers."

"Yeah but one motor’s in third place," Barkley responded.

Fox is averaging 24.3 points on 50.6 percent shooting from the field, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 33.7 minutes this season. He's been Mr. Clutch when he needs to be, and the numbers reflect that.

De'Aaron Fox, clutch-time totals:



119 PTS (1st)

48 FGM (1st)

80 FGA (1st)

60.0 FG% (1st)



All-Star. 🦊 — Tom Dierberger (@tomdierberger) February 2, 2023

He and Sabonis have helped bring a winning culture back to Sacramento, and are a big part as to why the team currently is the No. 3 seed in the West with a 29-21 record.

And as Kings fans should be celebrating Sabonis being named a reserve, they haven't got the chance to as they're still wrapping their heads around Fox's snub.

The most frustrating part about this is we’re so angry with how Fox got screwed we haven’t celebrated Domantas Sabonis and how incredible he’s been for the Sacramento Kings. Cheers to Domas and his third All-Star selection. — Damien Barling (@damienbarling) February 3, 2023

Last month, after leading his team to a big win over the Utah Jazz, Fox said he only has one thing on his mind.

"For me, personally, I've always talked about how I just want to win games," Fox said on "Kings Postgame Live." "I want to do whatever I have to do to put my team in the best situation to win."

And that's exactly what he's doing.