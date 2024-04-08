A look at UConn's 5 national men's basketball championship wins

The defending champion UConn men’s basketball team will be playing in the national championship again on Monday night.

The team is taking on Purdue in the quest for a sixth national title. As we gear up for the game at 9:20 p.m., here’s a look at UConn's five national titles and how they got there.

1: 1999: UConn Defeats Duke, 77-74

UConn won its first national title in 1999 by defeating Duke.

The team was led by legendary coach Jim Calhoun at the time.

Richard "Rip" Hamilton was honored at Most Outstanding Player.

Kevin Freeman, UConn’s associate director of athletics and executive director of the national C club, was part of the team that won that first championship.

Ricky Moore went on to play basketball professionally and coached at Dartmouth and UConn before becoming a high school basketball coach.

2: 2004: UConn Defeats Georgia Tech, 82-73

UConn won its second national tournament in 2004, again under the leadership of Calhoun.

The Huskies again faced Duke to make it to the Final Four, then defeated Georgia Tech to win the national title.

The 2003-2004 roster included:

Emeka Okafor

Ryan Swaller

Charlie Villanueva

Ben Gordon

Marcus Williams

Hilton Armstrong

Taliek Brown

Ryan Thompson

Josh Boone

Marcus White

Jason Baisch

Shamon Tooles

Rashad Anderson

Ed Nelson

Denham Brown

Justin Evanovich

Emeka Okafor was honored as most outstanding player.

Several of the players went on to have careers in the NBA.

Hilton Armstrong is now on the coaching staff of the Golden State Warriors.

Taliek Brown, who was captain of UConn's 2004 NCAA National Championship team, went on to join the coaching staff at Iona, which UConn defeated in the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2023.

3: 2011: UConn Defeats Butler, 53-41

The next national title came in 2011 when UConn defeated Butler.

The 2010-2011 roster included:

Enosch Wolf

Donnell Beverly

Jeremy Lamb

Jamal Coombs-Mcdaniel

Niels Giffey

Tyler Olander

Shabazz Napier

Kemba Walker

Kyle Bailey

Roscoe Smith

Benjamin Stewart

Michael Bradley

Alex Oriakhi

Charles Okwandu

Kemba Walker was honored as most outstanding player.

UConn took on San Diego State University that year, in the regional semifinals and won, 74-67.

4: 2014: UConn Defeats Kentucky, 60-54

UConn won its second national title in four years in 2014 and the is the last time the Huskies won.

UConn defeated Kentucky.

Shabazz Napier was named most outstanding player.

The 2013-2014 roster included:

Phillip Nolan

DeAndre Daniels

Terrence Samuel

Niels Giffey

Tyler Olander

Ryan Boatright

Kentan Facey

Shabazz Napier

Pat Lenehan

Lasan Kromah

Omar Calhoun

Leon Tolksdorf

Tor Watts

Amida Brimah

Rodney Purvis

5: 2023: UConn Defeats San Diego State, 76-59

UConn defeated San Diego State University to win a fifth national championship.

Adama Sanogo was named the Most Outstanding Player.

Here's a look at the championship team:

Tristen Newton

Joey Calcaterra

Nahiem Alleyne

Hassan Diarra

Alex Karaban

Richie Springs

Andrew Hurley

Adama Sanogo

Jordan Hawkins

Yarin Hasson

Donovan Clingan

Apostolos Roumoglou

Samson Johnson

Andre Johnson Jr.

Emmett Hendry

Andre Jackson Jr.

The returning players for the 2023-2024 team include Donovan Clingan, Hassan Diarra, Andrew Hurley, Andre Johnson Jr., Samson Johnson, Alex Karaban, Tristen Newton, Apostolos Roumoglou.