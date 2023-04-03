The UConn men’s basketball team is playing in the NCAA finals Monday night.
UConn, led by coach Dan Hurley, who joined the team in 2018, will be taking on San Diego State in a quest for a fifth national title
Here's a Look Back at UConn's Four National Titles
1999: UConn Defeats Duke, 77-74
UConn won its first national title in 1999 by defeating Duke.
The team was led by legendary coach Jim Calhoun at the time.
Richard "Rip" Hamilton was honored at Most Outstanding Player.
Kevin Freeman, UConn’s associate director of athletics, was part of the team that won that first championship.
Ricky Moore went on to play basketball professionally and coached at Dartmouth and UConn before becoming a high school basketball coach.
2004: UConn Defeats Georgia Tech, 82-73
UConn won its second national tournament in 2004, again under the leadership of Calhoun.
The Huskies again faced Duke to make it to the Final Four, then defeated Georgia Tech to win the national title.
The 2003-2004 roster included:
- Emeka Okafor
- Ryan Swaller
- Charlie Villanueva
- Ben Gordon
- Marcus Williams
- Hilton Armstrong
- Taliek Brown
- Ryan Thompson
- Josh Boone
- Marcus White
- Jason Baisch
- Shamon Tooles
- Rashad Anderson
- Ed Nelson
- Denham Brown
- Justin Evanovich
Emeka Okafor was honored as most outstanding player.
Several of the players went on to have careers in the NBA.
Hilton Armstrong is now on the coaching staff of the Golden State Warriors.
Taliek Brown, who was captain of UConn's 2004 NCAA National Championship team, went on to join the coaching staff at Iona, which UConn defeated in the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2023.
2011: UConn Defeats Butler, 53-41
The next national title came in 2011 when UConn defeated Butler.
The 2010-2011 roster included:
- Enosch Wolf
- Donnell Beverly
- Jeremy Lamb
- Jamal Coombs-Mcdaniel
- Niels Giffey
- Tyler Olander
- Shabazz Napier
- Kemba Walker
- Kyle Bailey
- Roscoe Smith
- Benjamin Stewart
- Michael Bradley
- Alex Oriakhi
- Charles Okwandu
Kemba Walker was honored as most outstanding player.
UConn took on San Diego State University that year, in the regional semifinals and won, 74-67.
2014: UConn Defeats Kentucky, 60-54
UConn won its second national title in four years in 2014 and the is the last time the Huskies won.
UConn defeated Kentucky.
Shabazz Napier was named most outstanding player.
The 2013-2014 roster included:
- Phillip Nolan
- DeAndre Daniels
- Terrence Samuel
- Niels Giffey
- Tyler Olander
- Ryan Boatright
- Kentan Facey
- Shabazz Napier
- Pat Lenehan
- Lasan Kromah
- Omar Calhoun
- Leon Tolksdorf
- Tor Watts
- Amida Brimah
- Rodney Purvis
UConn Takes on San Diego State in 2023 Finals
UConn will take on San Diego State at 9:20 p.m.
