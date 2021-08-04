Beloved Former UConn Mascot Dies at 14

Beloved former UConn mascot Jonathan XIII has died at the age of 14, the university confirmed Wednesday.

The snowy white Siberian Husky represented UConn for about six years before his retirement in 2014.

Jonathan XIII was born in 2006 in Pennsylvania and underwent special training before he made his public debut in 2008. He was a friendly face at games and events, living near campus with his host family and current UConn mascot and his best friend, Jonathan XIV.

He died peacefully at his home, school officials said.

