Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards earn USBWA All-American honors

University of Connecticut women's basketball stars Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards have earned spots on the USBWA Women's All-America teams, the university announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association said that Bueckers was named to the First Team and Edwards was selected for the Second Team.

Athletic officials said Bueckers leads UConn with a career-high 21.3 points per game. She was named the USBWA National Player of the Year and a First Team All-American in 2021.

The university said Bueckers is on the Wooden Award National Ballot, a Naismith Trophy Women's Player of the Year semifinalist and an Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year finalist.

Edwards, a UConn senior, has had a career year with the Huskies, the university said. She ranks second on the team with a career-high 17.8 points per game and she leads UConn with a career-high 9.3 rebounds per game.

The university said Edwards ranks 14th nationally with a .594 shooting percentage. She was a USBWA Third Team All-American last season. This year, she's on the Wooden Award National Ballot and a Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year finalist.

The UConn women are a No. 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA women's basketball tournament. They'll face off again No. 14-seed Jackson State in the first round this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion.