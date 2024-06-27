UConn

Indiana Pacers select UConn's Tristen Newton with 49th overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft

The Indiana Pacers selected UConn's Tristen Newton with the 49th overall pick in Round 2 of the NBA Draft Thursday.

Newton is a back-to-back NCAA champion with the Huskies.

He was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player in April.

Newton was also a consensus First Team All-American, the Associated Press Big East Player of the Year, and the Big East Tournament MVP.

The now former UConn guard is from El Paso, Texas.

