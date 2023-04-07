Jordan Hawkins Leaving UConn, Declares For NBA Draft

Fresh off UConn's national championship in Houston, sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins officially declared for the NBC Draft on Friday.

Hawkins battled back from a stomach bug in the Final Four against Miami to score 13 points in the win.

In the final against San Diego State, Hawkins had 16 points and four rebounds.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The 6-foot, 5-inch guard averaged 11.6 points per game during his career at UConn.