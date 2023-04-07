uconn basketball

Jordan Hawkins Leaving UConn, Declares For NBA Draft

Miami v Connecticut

Fresh off UConn's national championship in Houston, sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins officially declared for the NBC Draft on Friday.

Hawkins battled back from a stomach bug in the Final Four against Miami to score 13 points in the win.

In the final against San Diego State, Hawkins had 16 points and four rebounds.

The 6-foot, 5-inch guard averaged 11.6 points per game during his career at UConn.

