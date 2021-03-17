Shea Ralph Leaves UConn Huskies in San Antonio Over COVID-19 Concern

UConn women's basketball assistant coach Shea Ralph has left the team in San Antonio and is headed home after a family member tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

Ralph has tested negative daily since March 9, but is leaving the team as they prepare for the first round of the NCAA tournament out of an abundance of caution, according to the UConn athletic department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Head coach Geno Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and did not make the trip to San Antonio. He is quarantining at home and is not experiencing any coronavirus symptoms.

The Huskies are scheduled to begin the tournament on Sunday against High Point.