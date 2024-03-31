Storrs businesses buoyed by UConn tournament despite usual Easter holiday slowdown

With the men’s and women’s basketball teams playing Saturday night, it meant students were staying on campus watching the game. Area businesses were getting a boost despite the Easter holiday.

The Husky faithful cheering on the men’s basketball team on their march to another title. Many watching the game at Ted’s Restaurant and Bar in Storrs.

“Teds is our favorite place to be. We’re sipping on our Pink Beavers. There’re no complaints right now,” Elizabeth Costa, a UConn senior, said.

The place drawing UConn students from campus nearby. This year is a little different with some UConn students actually going home for the Easter holiday which falls in March this time. That hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm for the men’s and women’s teams.

“We have a family here as well as our families at home for Easter. It’s reconnecting with a family that I kind of lost touch within the last year,” Sydney Brewer, a UConn grad said.

Over at Dog Lane Café in downtown Storrs, workers there were staying busy as the teams played.

“On game days it’s very busy. We have extra staff on, extra cook, extra person for the line and it’s because we have a lot more food,” Max Bean, a manager at the café said.

He says Easter is usually a slow time, but the tournament action is keeping orders for them steady.

“Definitely a little more takeout orders. A lot of people getting ready for the game and not wanting to cook you know?” Bean said.

Back at Ted’s, there was no shortage of camaraderie among Husky Nation.

“If we can’t go home, we might as well be together and celebrate here anyways,” Michelle Cost, a UConn senior said.