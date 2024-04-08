UConn championship game means watch parties, boost for businesses

Excitement is building for the Huskies as they head to their second straight championship game.

As the action gets underway in Arizona, UConn Nation will be cheering the men on with watch parties being planned.

Sunberry Restaurant staff are mixing things up in Hartford. Normally they are closed on Monday.

“We're ready to win the championship. Go UConn,” said Jane Yon, Sunberry Restaurant manager.

They are planning to open their outdoor patio bar to serve UConn fans on Pratt Street in Hartford on Monday.

“Everyone's here to support and we're all here for the same cause. So it just helps downtown Hartford. It helps us certainly as a small business here, and we just love it. We love supporting UConn and we love Hartford,” said Yon.

And there could be a big crowd filling the street.

“We're super excited. We're bringing the big screen back to Pratt Street. It's about 20 feet wide. We're here to cheer on the men and hope that they bring back the national title again this year,” said Kelsey Renfro, Lumi Hospitality director of events.

We’re told about 150 people turned out on Saturday night to watch the men’s win in the Final Four.

And shops are looking for another victory on the court and with the crowd here.

“We're hoping that people are going to come and support the retail businesses that are open and then also come and dine and grab a couple of drinks and then spend the evening watching the men tip off as at 9:20,” said Renfro.

It’s free to watch.

Vaughan’s Public House is expecting a busier Monday than normal.

And then the calendar picks up with the Yard Goats home opener, a potential UConn parade and other activities coming up in the city and on Pratt Street.

“It definitely feels like spring has sprung. You know what I mean? Like the warm weather is coming in and gives us something to look forward to,” said Jesse Nash, Vaughan’s Public House manager.

And it’s not more upcoming events folks here are looking forward to. More businesses are planning to open soon.