UConn Finishes Regular Season With Loss to Army 34-17

Braheam Murphy ran for 124 yards and a touchdown to lead Army to a 34-17 victory over Connecticut on Saturday.

Murphy ran along the left hashmark and bolted 75 yards untouched into the end zone to give Army a 20-17 lead midway through the third quarter. Quarterback Tyhier Tyler's 4-yard touchdown run stretched the Black Knights' lead to 27-17 late in the third.

UConn's last possessions ended with two punts and two interceptions.

Tyler attempted just one pass and finished with 70 yards rushing for Army (4-6). He scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth.

Victor Rosa rushed for 105 of his 111 yards in the first half and a touchdown for UConn (6-6).

Army's Miles Stewart returned a blocked punt 19 yards into the end zone just two minutes into the game.