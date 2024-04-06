UConn students pack Gampel Pavilion for Women's Final Four

A watch party in Storrs for a highly anticipated women’s matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and our UConn Huskies lit up Gampel Pavilion to show love to the huskies.

“We knew the championship was coming up, we had to have something crazy,” said Fiona Hufford, showing off her UConn hat she ordered off Amazon.

Hufford said for UConn, where basketball is in the DNA, you wait all season for these big games.

“Everyone is super excited, all my friends and roommates are coming, we have been waiting for this all week all season,” said Hufford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The home court filled for the women’s highly anticipated Final Four matchup with Iowa. Even Jonathan the 15th stopped by to hype up the home crowd.

“Going to a school with both men and women’s teams, hanging out with friends and supporting the schools is amazing,” said Brady Pallotda.

As March Madness draws toward the finale, students say they are grateful they are at a school with a championship pedigree.

“It’s great, its electric, every single day the people get out here they love it,” said Alvaro Cezon.

“I am really excited to like be here with everyone, cheering, its like a really fun experience,” added Ava Bouchard.

“It’s amazing, actually, I wanted to go to a flagship where sports was like really important,” said Christina Browne.

And score aside, given the challenges the women’s basketball team has overcome, some want the women to know campus is proud.

“It’s just impressive with like , I know there have been so many injuries and a short roster, but its pretty impressive they have gotten this far, but let’s hope they can keep going through,” said Pallotda.

Caitlin Clark helped to rally Iowa past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women's Final Four on Friday night.