UConn men grab No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament for first time in school history

UConn is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. It is the first time in school history the Huskies are the No. 1 overall seed.

They will play in the East Regional and take on No. 16 seed Stetson in the opening round at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday.

Stetson is in DeLand, Florida and plays in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

UConn is looking to repeat as NCAA champions after winning it all in 2023.

The Huskies aren't the only team in Connecticut playing in the Big Dance. Yale is the No. 13 seed in the East and will play Auburn in Spokane, Washington on Friday.