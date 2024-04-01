UConn women headed to Final Four after 80-73 win over Southern California

UConn women's basketball is headed to the Final Four after a close 80-73 win against Southern California.

A school in a regional final of the women's NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years versus the established powerhouse of the sport getting to a familiar place despite being beset by injuries.

UConn played in the Elite Eight for the 28th time Monday night after a 53-45 victory over No. 7 seek Duke on Saturday night.

USC made its first regional final appearance since 1994. The Trojans haven't reached the Final Four since 1986.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Last season, Paige Bueckers was sidelined while recovering from a major knee injury when the Huskies were bounced in the Sweet 16, snapping UConn's streak of 14 consecutive Final Fours.

This season, Bueckers has been on a mission to get UConn back to that stage.

UConn will join Iowa, South Carolina and N.C. State. in the Final Four. They'll face Iowa on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.