UConn women

UConn Women's Basketball Coach Geno Auriemma Will Not Coach Tonight's Game

Cincinnati v Connecticut
Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will miss Tuesday night's game against Butler University.

Athletic officials said Auriemma is "feeling unwell and will not be on the sideline for UConn's game at Butler."

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties in his absence. The team said Dailey has led the Huskies to a 15-0 record in Auriemma's absence.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Auriemma missed two games in December after feeling sick with flu-like symptoms.

This article tagged under:

UConn womendog houseuconn womens basketballGeno Auriemma
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us