UConn Women's Basketball Coach Geno Auriemma Will Not Coach Tonight's Game

UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will miss Tuesday night's game against Butler University.

Athletic officials said Auriemma is "feeling unwell and will not be on the sideline for UConn's game at Butler."

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties in his absence. The team said Dailey has led the Huskies to a 15-0 record in Auriemma's absence.

Auriemma missed two games in December after feeling sick with flu-like symptoms.