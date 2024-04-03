UConn's Paige Bueckers and Tristen Newton among finalists for John R. Wooden Award

Two UConn basketball stars -- Tristen Newton and Paige Bueckers -- are among the finalists for the John R. Wooden Awards, which honor the most outstanding players.

Tristen Newton of UConn and Zach Edey of Purdue are among the five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s outstanding men’s college basketball player of the season.

Joining them are RJ Davis of North Carolina, Dalton Knecht of Tennessee and Jamal Shead of Houston.

Newton, and Edey, who won the award last year, will lead their teams at this weekend's Final Four in Arizona.

Hunter Dickinson of Kansas, Kyle Filipowski of Duke, Tyler Kolek of Marquette, Jaedon LeDee of San Diego State and Caleb Love of Arizona were also named Tuesday to the Wooden All American team.

Paige Bueckers of UConn and Caitlin Clark of Iowa are among the five finalists for the women’s Wooden Award. The others are Cameron Brink of Stanford and freshmen JuJu Watkins of Southern California and Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame.

Bueckers, who was the 2021 winner, and Clark, who won last year, are playing in the Final Four this weekend in Cleveland.

The women’s Wooden All American team also includes Georgia Amoore and Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech, Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina, Angel Reese of LSU an Aaliyah Edwards of UConn.

Voting took place from March 18-25.

Kentucky's John Calipari will receive the Legends of Coaching award at the dinner in Los Angeles on April 12.