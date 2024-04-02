UConn takes precautions on campus ahead of Final Four games

Both the UConn men's and women's basketball teams are in the Final Four and the school is taking precautions on campus ahead of the games.

Last year, people celebrating the men's basketball NCAA Championship win caused nearly $125,000 in damages on campus.

During those celebrations, the school said there were 15 arrests on site including 10 students. Twenty-four more arrests were made later through warrants. In total, there were 39 UConn arrests. Sixteen people were also injured.

In addition to the arrests, several students were expelled with others getting suspended, probation, warnings or a trespass order.

The school emphasized that a vast majority of the students celebrated in a responsible way last year, but they are still taking precautions for this year.

One of the big changes this year is the removal of the aluminum campus light poles along Fairfield Way. This year, the school has decided to put wall lights in that area.

School officials said the wall lights will provide the same amount of illumination, but are not vulnerable to being removed and misused.

On-campus watch gatherings are expected to be held for the games. Those events will be limited to just students.

According to the school, alcohol will not be served in Gampel Pavilion.

The school plans to release additional information about watch gatherings in the coming days.

The Final Four games are later this week:

Women's Final Four Schedule

On Friday, No. 1 South Carolina is playing No. 3 NC State at 7 p.m.

After that game, No. 3 UConn will play No. 1 Iowa at 9:30 p.m.

Men's Final Four Schedule

On Saturday, No. 1 Purdue is playing No. 11 NC State at 6:09 p.m.

No. 1 UConn will play No. 4 Alabama after at 9:20 p.m.