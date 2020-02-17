UConn’s Record in Top 5 Appearances in AP Women’s Basketball Poll Ends

UConn's record streak of top five appearances in The Associated Press women's basketball poll is over.

The Huskies fell to sixth on Monday ending a run of 253 consecutive weeks as one of the first five teams in the Top 25.

That historic stretch dated back to Feb. 5, 2007. The longest current streak is now held by No. 1 South Carolina at 11. The Gamecocks had a hand in ending the Huskies' run by routing UConn last Monday night.

The Huskies' three losses this season have come to the Gamecocks, No. 2 Baylor and third-ranked Oregon.

Top 25 Teams in AP' Women's College Basketball Poll

South Carolina Baylor Oregon Stanford Louisville UConn Maryland UCLA Mississippi St. N.C. State Arizona DePaul Gonzaga Kentucky Oregon St. Texas A&M Florida St. Northwestern Iowa South Dakota Arizona St. Arkansas Missouri St. Indiana Princeton

Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Cent. Michigan 3, Stony Brook 3, Fresno St. 2.