UConn’s Record in Top 5 Appearances in AP Women’s Basketball Poll Ends

South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris (52) dribbles against Connecticut guard Crystal Dangerfield (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.
AP Photo/Sean Rayford

South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris (52) dribbles against Connecticut guard Crystal Dangerfield (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

UConn's record streak of top five appearances in The Associated Press women's basketball poll is over.

The Huskies fell to sixth on Monday ending a run of 253 consecutive weeks as one of the first five teams in the Top 25.

That historic stretch dated back to Feb. 5, 2007. The longest current streak is now held by No. 1 South Carolina at 11. The Gamecocks had a hand in ending the Huskies' run by routing UConn last Monday night.

The Huskies' three losses this season have come to the Gamecocks, No. 2 Baylor and third-ranked Oregon.

Top 25 Teams in AP' Women's College Basketball Poll

  1. South Carolina
  2. Baylor
  3. Oregon
  4. Stanford
  5. Louisville
  6. UConn
  7. Maryland
  8. UCLA
  9. Mississippi St.
  10. N.C. State
  11. Arizona
  12. DePaul
  13. Gonzaga
  14. Kentucky
  15. Oregon St.
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Florida St.
  18. Northwestern
  19. Iowa
  20. South Dakota
  21. Arizona St.
  22. Arkansas
  23. Missouri St.
  24. Indiana
  25. Princeton

Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Cent. Michigan 3, Stony Brook 3, Fresno St. 2.

