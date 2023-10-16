Dolly Parton to perform halftime show at Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Commanders

Global superstar Dolly Parton will provide the entertainment at this year’s Salvation Army's "Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show" during the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game.

The Salvation Army announced the singer-songwriter's performance on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday morning.

Get ready to watch @DollyParton rock the #RedKettleKickoff halftime show during the @DallasCowboys game this Thanksgiving 🎸 Tune in to @CBSSports November 23 at 3:30 PM CST for a performance you won’t want to miss! pic.twitter.com/QX4ieoJ665 — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) October 16, 2023

The singer will perform some of her biggest hits and new music from her "Rockstar" album, which will be released Nov. 17, according to a statement released by The Salvation Army.

The Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game has been a tradition for the last 27 years to help raise donations for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

"Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving," Parton said in the written statement. “My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need.”

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To give help or get help, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.