ESPN

ESPN Play-By-Play Announcer Mike Breen to Miss Celtics Vs. Heat Game 7

Mark Jones will call the game alongside Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy

By Nick Goss

ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen to miss Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

ESPN's broadcast of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at FTX Arena is going to sound a little different.

Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer Mike Breen, who has worked every game in this series alongside analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, will not be on the call for Sunday night's Game 7 in Miami.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Tatum, Brown must be more aggressive offensively for Celtics to win Game 7

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported that Breen has COVID-19 but is feeling fine. Mark Jones will replace Breen as the play-by-play man.

Sports

Boston Celtics 30 mins ago

Watch: Coco Gauff Writes Celtics-Heat Prediction on TV Camera at French Open

Premier League 3 hours ago

Here Are the 20 Premier League Teams for the 2022-23 Season

Breen's absence is a disappointment considering he's one of the best play-by-play announcers in all of sports. He was among the Basketball Hall of Fame's Curt Gowdy Media Award recipients in 2020. 

Tipoff for Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The winner advances to the NBA Finals and will face the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

ESPNNBABoston CelticsMiami HeatEastern Conference Finals
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us