NFL

Former NFL Player, Chicago Native Glenn Foster Dies at 31

By Bryan Murphy

Former NFL player, Chicago native Glenn Foster dies at 31 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former NFL defensive lineman and Chicago native Glenn Foster died at the age of 31 years old on Monday while in police custody in Alabama.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Foster, who played 17 games over two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, had been booked on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police in Pickens County.

The cause of death is currently unknown as the Pickens County medical examiner's office said the case remains under investigation.

Sports

NFL 1 hour ago

What to Watch in Week 14 of the NFL season

NFL Sep 8

NFL Schedule Week 14: Game Times, How to Watch on TV and More

Foster attended Mount Carmel High School in Chicago before going on to play college football at the University of Illinois from 2008 to 2012. He signed with the Saints in April of 2013 as an undrafted free agent and was waived two years later in August of 2015. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLGlenn Foster
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us