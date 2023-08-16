Gales Ferry's John Clark prepares for 25th annual ride for Alzheimer's awareness

August is always an important month for Gales Ferry's John Clark. The 81-year-old is getting ready for his annual Ride to End Alzheimer's.

This year marks the 25th straight year he has rode his bike with the hopes of raising money to find a cure.

"This is a passion for me," said Clark, who says he has raised about $17,000 so far this year. That brings the grand total over 25 years to almost $440,000 raised for Alzheimer's research and awareness for the Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Clark plans to bike 27 miles, starting in Stonington on Aug. 20.

"When I started in 1999, my mom had Alzheimer's at that time and I figured I had to do something," Clark said.

Clark also rides with a purple bear on the front of his bike.

"The bear's name is Vivian and my mom's name was Vivian," Clark said. "It's a huge, huge feeling of warmth that I have that what I started 25 years ago has been going on this long, with so many generous donors over the years and I'm just so pleased and so happy and feel so good and enriched by it and I just don't want to stop."

Clark's long-term goal is reach $500,000 in total donations. He's also currently recovering from a minor bike accident suffered last week, but he's ready to go for his 25th ride - continuing to raise as much money as possible.