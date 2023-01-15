Georgia Offensive Lineman Devin Willock, Recruiting Staffer Die in Car Crash

Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash in Athens on Sunday, the university announced in a statement.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the university said. “Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart also released a statement Sunday morning sending his condolences to both families.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Smart said. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Athens-Clarke County Police said in a statement that a single-vehicle accident occurred around 2:45 a.m. ET on Sunday. Police said the initial investigation found that a 2021 Ford Expedition left the road and hit two power poles and several trees.

Police said Willock, 20, died at the scene. LeCroy was transported to a local hospital and died as a result of her injuries. A 26-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries, while a 21-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries.

The Georgia football team celebrated its second consecutive national championship with a parade on Saturday. Willock, a sophomore offensive lineman, played in all 15 of the Bulldogs’ games this season, including their College Football Playoff National Championship triumph over TCU.