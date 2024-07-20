Connecticut

Golfers prepare for 90th Connecticut Open at Shorehaven Golf Club

By Matt Finkel

The 90th Connecticut Open is coming to Shorehaven Golf Club this year.

The three-day tournament is expecting a talented field. Defending champion Brett Stegmeier will be back, along with Peter Ballo, who finished fourth last year and won the Connecticut Open in 2021 and 2022.

Ballo said he is eager to tee it up and compete again this year.

"You know last year was kind of a bittersweet moment," said Ballo. "I was in there and leading after two and I had my opportunities, and it just didn't go my way on the final round so I'm really looking forward to this year to try and see if I can put myself back in one of those positions so I can try and grab another title."

The field will also include Chris Fosdick, who won the 2020 Connecticut Amateur at Shorehaven Golf Club. Fosdick recently turned professional after graduation from the University of Virginia.

The Connecticut Open will run from July 29-31.

