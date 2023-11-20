High school soccer, volleyball and field hockey state championships

The CIAC crowns state champions in high school soccer, volleyball and field hockey on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Hall and East Lyme earned boys' soccer titles. Bacon Academy girls' soccer beat Suffield in penalty kicks and St. Joseph girls soccer edged Notre Dame Fairfield for their third straight state title.

Staples field hockey beat Darien for the Class L title. Hand beat New Canaan in overtime and North Branford defeated Canton to make it a 3-peat.

Darien volleyball won their second straight Class LL title and earned its 50th straight win. Farmington beat St. Joseph in five sets to claim the Class L title. RHAM completed the 3-peat in Class M.