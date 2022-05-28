Indy 500: What to Know, How to Watch the Race in 2022

How to watch Indy 500 2022: Lineup, history, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s time for the greatest spectacle in racing.

The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 has arrived. It’s part of a packed Sunday slate for motorsports that begins with Formula One in Monaco and ends with NASCAR in Charlotte. Sandwiched in between those two historic races is the most legendary of them all: the Indy 500.

Thirty-three drivers will compete for glory at the famed Brickyard, which has hosted this race since 1911 – with the only missed years due to World War I and II.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Indianapolis 500:

2022 Indy 500 entry list

There’s a full field of 33 drivers competing in the 2022 Indianapolis 500. Here’s the entry list:

Indy 500 qualifying results, starting lineup

Qualifying for the 2022 Indy 500 took place last Sunday, May 22, and a familiar face topped the speed charts. Scott Dixon, a six-time IndyCar champion, won his fifth Indy 500 pole with a record-breaking time trial.

Here’s the full starting lineup, along with four-lap average qualifying speeds:

Scott Dixon, 234.046 mph Alex Palou, 233.499 mph Rinus VeeKay, 233.385 mph Ed Carpenter, 233.080 mph Marcus Ericsson, 232.764 mph Tony Kanaan, 232.372 mph Pato O’Ward, 232.705 mph Felix Rosenqvist, 232.182 mph Romain Grosjean, 231.999 mph Takuma Sato, 231.670 mph Will Power, 231.534 mph Jimmie Johnson, 231.264 mph David Malukas, 231.607 mph Josef Newgarden, 231.580 mph Santino Ferrucci, 231.508 mph Simon Pagenaud, 231.275 mph J.R. Hildebrand, 231.112 mph Conor Daly, 230.999 mph Callum Ilott, 230.961 mph Alexander Rossi, 230.812 mph Graham Rahal, 230.766 mph Sage Karam, 230.464 mph Marco Andretto, 230.345 mph Devlin DeFrancesco, 230.326 mph Colton Herta, 230.235 mph Scott McLaughlin, 230.154 mph Helio Castroneves, 229.630 mph Kyle Kirkwood, 229.406 mph Dalton Kellett, 228.916 mph Juan Pablo Montoya, 228.622 mph Christian Lundgaard, 227.053 mph Jack Harvey, 226.851 mph Stefan Wilson, no laps run

When is the Indy 500 in 2022?

The Indianapolis 500 begins at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 29.

Indy 500 TV schedule 2022

NBC has full coverage of the Indianapolis 500 this weekend.

IndyCar Series Pre Race goes live on NBC at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, with host Mike Tirico bringing full coverage. Former IndyCar winner Danica Patrick and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be on-site to provide pre-race analysis.

Race coverage begins on NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the green flag being waved at 12:45 p.m. ET. Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), James Hinchcliffe (analysis) and Townsend Bell (analysis) will provide lap-by-lap commentary.

All coverage before, during and after the race can be streamed online here and in the NBC Sports app.

Who has the most Indy 500 wins?

Four drivers have won the Indianapolis 500 four times: A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, Rick Mears and Castroneves. Castroneves, who is the defending race winner, also won in 2001, 2002 and 2009 as he looks to become the first driver to win consecutive races since he did it 20 years ago. The 47-year-old Castroneves will try to become the first five-time Indy 500 winner on Sunday.

Six drivers have three Indy 500 wins, while 10 drivers have won the event twice. Montoya (2000, 2015) and Sato (2017, 2020) are the only other drivers racing in 2022 with multiple Indy 500 victories.

The other active Indy 500 winners include Dixon (2008), Kanaan (2013), Rossi (2016), Power (2018) and Pagenaud (2019).

Indy 500 predictions, odds, favorites

Success at Indianapolis often comes with experience. Getting around the 2.5-mile oval is tricky, and it requires precise driving in the corners and excellent use of the draft.

O’Ward (5.0 in two starts) and Ferrucci (5.7 in three starts) lead all active drivers in average finishing position at Indy, albeit in limited action. Castroneves (8.4 in 21 starts), Montoya (9.2 in six starts) and Dixon (10.6 in 19 starts) are some of the best to get around Indy.

One wild card to watch is Jimmie Johnson, who will make his Indy 500 debut on Sunday. A seven-time NASCAR champion, Johnson transitioned to IndyCar after retiring from NASCAR in 2020. He knows the track well, winning there four times driving stock cars, so he could be a contender despite his lack of open-wheel experience.

Last year, Castroneves won his fourth Indy 500 after leading 20 laps and holding off Palou and Sato in the closing laps.

Here are some of the favorites to win at Indianapolis, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Scott Dixon, +500

Alex Palou, +600

Pato O’Ward, +850

Josef Newgarden, +1000

Rinus VeeKay, +1000

Will Power, +1200

Marcus Ericsson, +1200

Takuma Sato, +1300

Scott McLaughlin, +1300

Colton Herta, +1300

Jimmie Johnson, +1400

Tony Kanaan, +1600

Ed Carpenter, +1600

Alexander Rossi, +1800

Simon Pagenaud, +2000

Helio Castroneves, +2000

Marco Andretti, +4000

Juan Pablo Montoya, +4000

Santino Ferrucci, +6000

