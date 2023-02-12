Super Bowl 57

Jason Kelce Enjoys Snack While Brother Travis Kelce Scores Touchdown

The Kelces are making history as the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jason Kelce enjoys snack while brother Travis Kelce scores touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles did what most people do early in the Super Bowl: have a snack.

There are, of course, a few differences.

Most people are sitting on the couch. Kelce was sitting on the sideline. Most snack on chips, wings or pigs in a blanket. Kelce was eating a protein bar. Most watch the game with family. Kelce was watching a member of his score a touchdown for the opposing team.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Kelce and his younger brother, Travis Kelce, are making history as the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl. The two shared an on-field brotherly hug before kickoff. And then the Kelce Bowl got off to a fast start.

Around the same time that Jason was caught on camera snacking on a protein bar, Travis caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to tie the score at 7-7 with 6:57 remaining in the first quarter. 

Sports

uconn basketball 13 hours ago

No. 4 UConn Avoids Three-Game Slide, Upends Georgetown 67-59

uconn basketball 13 hours ago

No. 21 UConn Loses to No. 23 Creighton by 3 Points

"One brother scores, "FOX announcer Kevin Burkhardt said. "The other brother, having a snack."

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl 57Super BowlJason KelceTravis Kelce
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us