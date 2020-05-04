Legendary Former Miami Dolphins Coach Don Shula Dies at 90

Don Shula, the coach with the most wins in NFL history who led the Miami Dolphins to their two Super Bowl titles and was the leader of the only team to finish the season unbeaten in the sport’s history, died at the age of 90.

Shula passed away Monday at his home in Miami Lakes.

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Born on January 4, 1930 in a small town near Cleveland, Ohio, Shula grew up as a high school football player before taking a scholarship offer at John Carroll University.

Shula, a devout Catholic who attended mass daily even while a head coach, considered becoming a priest while in college but instead focused on a football career that saw him play seven seasons in the NFL.

The legendary former Miami Dolphins head coach died Monday at his home in Miami Lakes.

Shula was an assistant coach for two seasons in college football before moving to the NFL for three seasons as an assistant, eventually being named the coach of the Baltimore Colts for seven seasons that included an appearance in Super Bowl III.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula has died at the age of 90.

In 1970, Shula was hired by former Dolphins owner Joe Robbie and spent 26 seasons leading the team to a total of five Super Bowl appearances – including three straight from 1971 to 1973 – that included two championships, most notably the undefeated 17-0 season in 1972.

“The Game has lost one of the greats today, but we have all lost a truly incredible man," Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. " Coach Shula was a man who truly loved the game and I have often been moved by the deep respect and affection he was always afforded by the men who played for him."

In Memoriam: People We Have Lost in 2020

After 347 career victories, Shula retired following the 1995 season and has spent much of his time as an ambassador for both football and South Florida. He opened a successful chain of restaurants, including Shula’s Steakhouses, across the country.

Shula was married to his first wife, Dorothy for nearly 33 years before her death from cancer in 1991. The couple had five children, including sons David and Mike, who went on to coach in the NFL. Shula married his second wife, Mary Anne, in 1993.

Family officials and the Dolphins have not made an announcement yet on arrangements for memorial services or the funeral.