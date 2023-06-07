Lionel Messi's shocking move to Inter Miami sends soccer world, MLS fans into a frenzy

There's a new superstar athlete heading to Miami and his name is Lionel Messi.
The 35-year-old Argentine football legend reportedly is leaving Europe behind after agreeing to a deal with MLS club Inter Miami, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.
Messi, who is widely considered one of the greatest soccer players to ever touch the pitch, has decided to join the David Beckham-owned organization this summer despite being linked to his former club, Barcelona, and receiving interest from Saudi Arabia.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Immediately fans all over the world went into a frenzy about the shocking news:
Sports
Even Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shared his enthusiasm for Messi's upcoming arrival:
After winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina over France in December 2022, Messi could possibly make his Inter Miami debut at a home game on Sunday, August 20 against Charlotte FC. MLS will be taking a month-long break from mid-July to mid-August for the playing of the Leagues Cup tournament.
Here's a look at the rest of Inter Miami's upcoming schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Fixture
|Competition
|Wed, Jun. 7
|8 p.m.
|@ Birmingham Legion
|U.S. Open Cup
|Sat, Jun. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|@ New England
|MLS regular season
|Sat, Jun. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|@ Philadelphia
|MLS regular season
|Sat, Jul. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|vs. Austin FC
|MLS regular season
|Wed, Jul. 4
|7:30 p.m.
|vs. Columbus Crew
|MLS regular season
|Sat, Jul. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|@ D.C. United
|MLS regular season
|Sat, Jul. 15
|8:30 p.m.
|@ St. Louis City SC
|MLS regular season
|Fri, Jul. 21
|8 p.m.
|vs. Cruz Azul
|Leagues Cup
|Tue, Jul. 25
|7:30 p.m.
|vs. Atlanta United
|Leagues Cup
|Sun, Aug. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|vs. Charlotte FC
|MLS regular season
|Sat, Aug. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|@ NY Red Bulls
|MLS regular season
|Wed, Aug. 30
|7:30 p.m.
|vs. Nashville SC
|MLS regular season
|Sat, Sep. 3
|10:30 p.m.
|@ LAFC
|MLS regular season
|Sat, Sep. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|vs. Sporting KC
|MLS regular season
|Sat, Sep. 16
|7:30 p.m.
|@ Atlanta United
|MLS regular season
|Wed, Sep. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|vs. Toronto FC
|MLS regular season
|Sun, Sep. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|@ Orlando City SC
|MLS regular season
|Sat, Sep. 30
|7:30 p.m.
|vs. NYCFC
|MLS regular season
|Wed, Oct. 4
|8:30 p.m.
|@ Chicago Fire
|MLS regular season
|Sat, Oct. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|vs. FC Cincinnati
|MLS regular season
|Sat, Oct. 21
|6:00 p.m.
|@ Charlotte FC
|MLS regular season