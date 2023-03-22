NBA

Mavericks Strangely Forget to Play Defense Vs. Warriors After Timeout

Dallas ended up losing the game by two points

By Tristi Rodriguez

Watch Mavs bizarrely forget to play defense vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like the Dallas Mavericks forgot to play defense against the Warriors on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. 

In a bizarre turnaround after calling a timeout in the third quarter, the Mavericks’ five players stood on the hardwood in position. The only problem was they were on the wrong side of the floor.

After the ball went out of bounds off of Mavericks forward Justin Holiday, Dallas coach Jason Kidd called a timeout. 

When returning to game action, Dallas seemingly forgot it was Golden State's ball and set up on the wrong side of the court. 

The Warriors made them pay for it. 

As Warriors guard Jordan Poole inbounded the ball, Moses Moody, Anthony Lamb, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney stood by just as befuddled as the rest of the arena. 

Poole passed the ball to Looney who -- without any defenders nearby -- slammed it in with ease. 

There were concerns about Dallas' defense after the big trade that landed them Kyrie Irving, but this probably wasn't what anyone expected. 

