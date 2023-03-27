Mike Trout

Mike Trout Building State-of-the-Art Golf Course in Native NJ

South Jersey native and professional Eagles fan Mike Trout is bringing state-of-the-art golf to the area.

Trout, the 31-year-old Angels All-Star who was born and raised in Cumberland County, announced Monday he's building a brand-new golf course and club called named "Trout National - The Reserve" in Vineland. The course and club are expected to break ground this year and be open by 2025, according to a release.

(The name is... not great, if you ask me.)

The course will be designed by Tiger Woods' golf course architecture firm, TGR Design, adding a little more name recognition to the project. 

"I'm so excited to finally officially announce that we’re doing this project, and doing it in a community that means so much to me," Trout said Monday in a release. "I was born in Vineland and raised in Millville. I met my wife, Jessica, in Millville, and my parents and siblings and in-laws still live in the area. I could put down roots anywhere in the country, but Jessica and I make south Jersey our off-season home and always cherish the time we get to spend there."

Joking aside, it's cool that Trout is constantly investing in South Jersey. He talks the talk and walks the walk, and you've gotta respect that. 

The release described the course's scenery as such:

"The golf course will leverage the site’s strong topography, with some holes meandering through deciduous and evergreen forest and others draped over rolling farmland."

Sounds nice. The release didn't specify exactly where the course will be, but apparently the site was "once home to a silica sand mine" so if you know anything about the history of mines in Vineland you might have a good guess. I've spent a little time in the area but my Vineland mine knowledge is minimal.

Unrelated, but it's pretty wild to think that Trout turns 32 this season. He's played in four postseason games during his entire Major League Baseball career. He loves South Jersey but he decided to stay in Los Angeles for the rest of his time in the big leagues, barring an unexpected late-career change. Weird stuff.

