MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Twins Finalizing Six-Year, $200M Contract

Report: Correa, Twins finalizing six-year, $200M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Minnesota Twins appear to be winners of the never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes.

The All-Star shortstop is finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2023

The news comes less than a month after Correa's reported deals with both the Giants and New York Mets fell through due to concerns with his physical.

This story will be updated ...