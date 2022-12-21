MLB Twitter reacts to Aaron Judge being named Yankees’ newest captain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
There's a new captain of the Yankees’ ship, and his name is Aaron Judge.
The New York Yankees have officially named 30-year-old Judge as their newest captain. This surprise announcement came during a news conference that was held on Wednesday morning to celebrate Judge's new monster nine-year, $360 million deal.
The Yankees right fielder has had quite the stellar year, passing Roger Maris for the AL single-season record with 62 home runs and capping off the season with the coveted AL MVP Award. Now, he becomes the 16th captain in the franchise's history -- joining the illustrious group that includes Hall of Fame legends Derek Jeter, Thurman Munson and Lou Gehrig.
"It goes without saying what an honor that is," Judge said during the conference.
"That’s a pretty good list right there. Not only great baseball players, but great ambassadors of the game and great ambassadors of the New York Yankees. … This is an incredible honor that I don’t take lightly."
Immediately after the news broke, fans took to social media to congratulate Judge and MLB Twitter started buzzing:
Judge is already looked at by many as a legendary player for the Yankees and he says he intends to retire as one.
"It was a tough situation talking to other teams, going through free agency," he said. "But I came to the ultimate answer and that's that I had to finish my career in New York."
And what a career it could be.