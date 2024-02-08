wnba

Mystics' Elena Delle Donne taking break from basketball: Report

Delle Donne reportedly won't sign a one-year supermax deal offered to her by Washington.

By Sanjesh Singh

The future of Elena Delle Donne in the WNBA is now unclear.

The Washington Mystics star is taking a break from basketball, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The 34-year-old two-time MVP also does not plan to sign a one-year supermax contract offered to her by Washington, Shelburne's report added. It's also unclear how long she will be away.

Delle Donne had told Washington before free agency started that she wasn't sure about her future so she wouldn't impede the organization's offseason plans.

The Mystics responded by placing the core designation tag on Delle Donne, meaning she won't be an unrestricted free agent and the team has exclusive negotiating rights. The player is then offered an automatic one-year supermax and can only change teams via trade.

Washington could use the core tag on Delle Donne again next offseason if she is out the entire year. Because the Mystics cashed in the tag on Delle Donne, they couldn't do so with Natasha Cloud, as the veteran guard signed with the Phoenix Mercury.

A seven-time All-Star and Delaware product, Delle Donne led the Mystics to their only league title in 2019. In the four seasons since then, though, they've lost in the first round of the playoffs three times and failed to qualify in the other.

Last season, Washington finished 19-21, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference. It lost 0-2 to the New York Liberty in the first round of the playoffs.

Delle Donne in 23 games averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals on a 49/39/94 shooting split.

