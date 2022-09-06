NBA 2K23 player ratings for Tatum, Brown, other Celtics players revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A new basketball season is around the corner, which means the latest installment of the "NBA 2K" videogame franchise will be released soon.

Player ratings for star players started to get announced and leaked over the Labor Day holiday weekend. The game's top rated player is Giannis Antetokounmpo at an overall 97.

Five perennial NBA All-Stars follow the Bucks forward atop the game's rankings: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. All five NBA players are rated 96.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kawhi Leonard, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler round out the game's Top 10 player rankings.

The Top Overall Players in 2K23 ⭐



Giannis is #1 🦌



Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/IaMYLsopnd — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022

Tatum, a first team All-NBA selection for the first time last season, has a 93 overall ranking along with Morant.

Andrew Wiggins, who helped the Golden State Warriors defeat the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. rated higher than an 84, especially after he played so well in

Similar to "Madden NFL 23", the developers of "NBA 2K23" will release roster updates throughout the 2022-23 season and change the player ratings based on how these guys perform on the court.

"NBA 2K23" is scheduled to be released Friday, Sept. 9 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and other platforms.