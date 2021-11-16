NBA

NBA Signs Deal to Play Preseason Games in Abu Dhabi

The NBA has not played outside of North America since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

By AP

NBA logo
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The NBA is bringing two preseason games to Abu Dhabi next season, marking the first time the league will play in the Arabian Gulf.

The games will be in October 2022. The exact dates and the teams involved have not been announced.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

No preseason games have been played outside of North America since 2019 because of the pandemic, though the league has said for months it was targeting a return to overseas games in 2022.

“Abu Dhabi is a vibrant multicultural hub with a demonstrated track record of hosting world-class sporting events," said NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, who was in Abu Dhabi to sign the league's multiyear agreement with tourism officials there.

Sports

Major League Baseball 1 hour ago

Guardians MLB Team Settles Lawsuit With Roller Derby Club

NFL Nov 15

NFL Week 10 in Review: Patrick Mahomes Stuns Raiders in Primetime

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NBAAbu Dhabi
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us