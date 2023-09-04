New Haven brothers turn heads at Hamden Hall

The Johnson brothers know numbers don’t lie.

“Two years ago, I was faster,” said Qayvier, the older of the two said. Now, his younger brother, Qeanu has a faster 40-yard dash time on the football field. “I’m better, but he’s faster,” said Qayvier.

That’s the kind of competition that’s not just going to help the Hamden Hall Country Day School football team, but the kind that has helped these brothers rank in offers to play in college. Rising junior cornerback Qeanu has offers from Boston College and Indiana. His older brother has offers from every single Ivy League school.

“We've had kids go to Harvard, my son TJ went to Brown. [They had] just a few offers, but nobody had eight,” said Hamden Hall football coach Joe Linta. “I'm convinced that both of them will be in the NFL in five years.”

Just two years ago, the athletes from New Haven were thinking they wouldn’t get to play high school football at all after their public school program was cut. Linta invited the brothers to work out and saw they had something special.

“It’s a big opportunity,” said Qeanu. “And to be able to have offers to go play college football. I want to try and take it as far as I can go.”

And they hope to do it together.

“We love competing with each other,” said Qavier. “We love playing with each other, like one of the best experiences in the world, being able to have my brother on the field with me. When he scores, I’m on the sideline cheering for him when I make a huge play, he's on the sidelines cheering for me. It's just amazing.”