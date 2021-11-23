New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Jason Garrett will no longer be coaching or clapping on the sidelines for the New York Giants.

The team announced on Tuesday that Garrett is out as offensive coordinator. The news comes a day after New York put up just 10 points in a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

The Giants’ offense consistently struggled over the last season and a half. New York has only eclipsed 30 points in a game one time since Garrett joined the organization. That performance came during his return to Dallas in a 37-34 loss to the Cowboys in Week 6 of the 2020 season and featured just two offensive touchdowns from the Giants.

The Giants (3-7) have the eighth-worst scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 18.9 points per game in 2021. The team, which has also struggled to stay healthy this season, has been held under 20 points in half of its games and lost all five of those contests.

Still, head coach Joe Judge placed the blame for Monday night’s outcome on the coaching staff:

“Players have to execute. That is their job, right? It is our job to teach them. It's their job to go out and execute.

“But we've got to make sure we put them in position to have success. That has to be consistent, by the way. So, you can go ahead and write that down. I'm not going to debate that.”

Garrett’s NFL coaching career began with the Miami Dolphins, where he was the quarterbacks coach in 2005 and 2006. He joined the Cowboys in 2007 as their offensive coordinator and officially took over as head coach in 2011. He was at the helm of the Cowboys for nine seasons before he was fired following the 2019 campaign.

Garrett was not on the market for long. Less than two weeks after his time with the Cowboys ended, he joined Judge’s Giants staff as the offensive coordinator.

The Giants’ next game is at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

They then play the Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers before getting a rematch with the Cowboys in Week 15.

The team’s final three games of the season are against the Eagles, Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team.