Who Is on the New York Yankees' ALCS Roster Vs. Houston Astros?

Yankees announce ALCS roster ahead of Game 1 in Houston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Wednesday is not a rest day for the New York Yankees.

The AL East champs defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday in Game 5 of the ALDS and are now tasked with making crucial roster decisions ahead of the 2022 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Game 1 is Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park. Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

Who is on the New York Yankees’ ALCS roster?

The Yankees will not have outfielder Aaron Hicks, who is out for the rest of the 2022 MLB postseason after a collision in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday. The team will also be without leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu (toe), who was left off the ALCS roster against the Astros.

Position players Oswald Peraza and Tim Locastro made the roster, while Marwin Gonzalez and Andrew Benintendi (wrist) were left off.

In the bullpen, the Yankees have added Frankie Montas and Greg Weissert as additional pitchers for the seven-game series. Left off the ALCS roster were pitchers Lucas Luetge and Ron Marinaccio.

Here’s the full Yankee roster for the American League Championship Series:

Our roster is set for the ALCS 🔒#RepBX pic.twitter.com/HDNb1nuLtK — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 19, 2022

Who is on the Houston Astros’ ALCS roster?

The Astros had just a little more time to think about and prepare their roster for New York after sweeping the Seattle Mariners in their American League Divisional Series.

Houston’s roster includes pitchers Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr, and Luis Garcia, who will look to back up ace and 2022 Cy Young frontrunner Justin Verlander (18-4 with a 1.75 ERA over 28 starts).

The team left outfielder Jake Meyers off its ALCS roster. Here’s the rest of the Houston team:

Our ALCS roster is set. pic.twitter.com/qEzJA484JS — Houston Astros (@astros) October 19, 2022

What is the Game 1 starting lineup for the Yankees?

The Yankees will start Jameson Taillon against Houston Wednesday night. Taillon was supposed to be the team’s Game 5 starter on Monday night before it was rained out.

Nestor Cortes started Game 5 for New York on Tuesday afternoon, bumping Taillon a day later.

The team has not announced its starting batting order for Game 1.

What is the Game 1 starting lineup for the Astros?

The Astros will start Verlander on the mound in Game 1 of the 2022 ALCS against the Yankees.

Verlander has posted a 2.75 ERA in eight starts against the Yankees in the playoffs in his career. He has a 4-1 playoff record against New York, including a complete-game win in Game 2 of the 2017 ALCS. He went on to win the ALCS MVP of that series.

Like its opponent, Houston has not released its starting lineup. The team did use the same batting order in Verlander’s two previous 2022 MLB postseason starts. That lineup is:

1. Jose Altuve, 2B

2. Jeremy Peña, SS

3. Yordan Alvarez, LF

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Kyle Tucker, RF

6. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

7. Trey Mancini, DH

8. Chas McCormick, CF

9. Martín Maldonado, C

What time is the Yankees vs. Astros Game 1?

The first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS, which has exclusive rights to the ALCS this year.

Who are the ALCS broadcast announcers?

Brian Anderson, Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur will be on the call for ALCS Game 1 and will broadcast the entire series between the Astros and Yankees on TBS.