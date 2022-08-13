NFL Rumors: Zach Wilson Injury Update Cools Jimmy Garoppolo-Jets Possibility

Report: Wilson injury update cools Jimmy-to-Jets possibility originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After much speculation, it appears New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be just fine.

Wilson, who exited the Jets' 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night early due to injury, reportedly avoided serious damage to his knee.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An MRI on Saturday revealed the 23-year-old quarterback suffered a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee. Wilson will miss two to four weeks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday, citing sources.

Zach Wilson’s upcoming arthroscopic knee surgery is expected to determine whether he will miss closer to the two or the four weeks, per source. https://t.co/0I6IQxpLGK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2022

Wilson suffered the non-contact knee injury while scrambling on New York's ninth offensive play. As soon as Wilson limped off the field and into the Jets' locker room, there was major concern that he tore his ACL.

David J. Chao, a former NFL doctor, feared that Wilson did tear his ACL, which would rule the second-year quarterback out for the entire 2022 NFL season.

Anticipation of bad news for Wilson briefly opened the door for a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade between the 49ers and Jets.

San Francisco intends to part ways with Garoppolo before the regular season begins. The front office is looking for a trade partner and reportedly is willing to hang on to the quarterback until roster cut-down day Aug. 30.

Had Wilson been ruled out for the season, Garoppolo would be a better option under center than the Jets' pair of backups in Joe Flacco and Mike White. He has experience working with Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who was the passing game coordinator for Garoppolo's first four seasons in San Francisco.

Although Wilson's status for the Jets' Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11 remains in question, it appears he won't miss more than a month, wiping away the chances of Garoppolo getting traded to New York.

The Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks remain among the top suitors for Garoppolo before the season begins.

While the Jets sigh in relief that their franchise cornerstone avoided serious injury, the 49ers will continue to play the Garoppolo waiting game.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast