NFL Twitter Reacts to Marcus Jones' Game-Winning Punt-Return TD Vs. Jets

NFL Twitter erupts after Marcus Jones' game-winning TD

Marcus Jones was the hero in the New England Patriots' ugly Week 11 win over the New York Jets.

With only seconds remaining in the game, the rookie cornerback returned the Jets' punt 84 yards for the game-winning touchdown. You can watch the play below.

Jones' punt-return touchdown was the first in the NFL this season. It was the only TD in the game as New England completed a season sweep of New York, 10-3.

NFL Twitter predictably exploded with reactions as Jones' TD ended what otherwise was a brutal game on both sides.

Marcus Jones deserves a medal for putting everyone out of their misery by ending this game https://t.co/90e0AfgR8N — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 20, 2022

PATRIOTS CB MARCUS JONES WITH THE FIRST PUNT RETURN FOR A TD IN THE NFL THIS SEASON.



84-YARDS TO THE HOUSE WITH 7 SECONDS LEFT IN THE GAME. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 20, 2022

Marcus Jones!!! I see you my boy! — James White (@SweetFeet_White) November 20, 2022

That's a 52-yard punt return for Marcus Jones and the first touchdown of his NFL career.



Take a bow, Marcus. You have saved us all from this awful Sunday afternoon. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 20, 2022

MARCUS JONES!!!!!!!!!!!! — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 20, 2022

Just an incredible play from Marcus Jones. Didn’t think it was setting up well at first, but he slipped past the first wave and then it was over. No one was catching him. Jets in disbelief. What a win. — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) November 20, 2022

Marcus Jones with a walk-off punt return touchdown and the place is losing its mind. Just like he did in college vs. SMU. My goodness. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 20, 2022

Wild. For those that stuck around, Marcus Jones made it worth it.



WHAT. A. PLAY.



A dagger. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 20, 2022

Most exciting ending to any dead-for-3-hours Pats game I can ever remember. Win, cover, MARCUS JONES!!!!!!! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 20, 2022

MARCUS JONES FOR MAYOR, GOVERNOR, PRESIDENT, OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, ALL OF IT! — Fitzy (@FitzyGFY) November 20, 2022

On behalf of a grateful nation, Marcus Jones, thank you for ending this. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) November 20, 2022

The Patriots improved to 6-4 on the season while tallying their 14th consecutive victory against the Jets. They'll look to extend their win streak to four games when they visit the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day.