Nike Launches Home, Away Kits for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Thirteen nations now know what kits they will sport at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup this summer co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Nike on early Monday morning dropped 26 home and away kits for these respective nations competing this summer: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, England, France, Korea, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal and the U.S.

Never Before. Forever After.



The world’s biggest stage calls for revolutionary innovation. And that’s why we are debuting the next generation of Dri-FIT ADV on the world’s best footballers. Introducing the 2023 NikeNational Team Kits. 🏃‍♀️🏆⚽ #nikefc pic.twitter.com/j9miTvUBQK — Nike Football (@nikefootball) April 3, 2023

The USWNT's reveal will see the team rock a white home kit with non-repeating blue dot patterns and a gold Nike logo. The away kit is predominantly blue with an orange Nike and team crest logo.

One of the new features for all shorts follows athlete feedback Nike took note of, which is "Nike Leak Protection: Period" integrated into the fabric.

“We are thrilled to offer this new innovation to all athletes playing for Nike-sponsored federations this summer,” says Jordana Katcher, VP Women’s Global Sport Apparel. “Professional footballers play two 45-minute halves without breaks or time-outs.

"Many told us they can spend several minutes on-pitch concerned that they may experience leakage from their period. When we showed them this innovation, they told us how grateful they were to have this short to help provide confidence when they can’t leave the pitch.”

The designs are also meant to tribute to the nations' respective cultures. Australia, for example, has a home kit that features a created-by-hand acrylic pour and marbling pattern, "illustrating Australia’s diverse country and culture as well as the transformation and dedication of the national team over time."

New Zealand, the other host, has a home kit designed with black and silver spray paint techniques to capture the country's iconic Silver Fern identity. The bright blue away kit is a nod to the team's 1991 qualifying squad, which marked the first time the women's side competed in the quadrennial tournament.

Kick off for the highly anticipated tournament is slated for Thursday, July 20.