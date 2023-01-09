Packers' Quay Walker ejected for shoving Lions' medical staffer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football.

Packers LB Quay Walker was disqualified for pushing a Lions trainer. pic.twitter.com/KSOVVSZ9yV — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2023

The Lions staffer tried to move Walker out of the way to get to injured running back D'Andre Swift midway through the fourth quarter, but Walker responded by shoving him in the back.

This is one of the dumbest things you’ll ever see in a football game.



Quay Walker shoved the athletic trainer and was ejected.

pic.twitter.com/SdgEUSBb5C — Fantasy Football Today (@FFToday) January 9, 2023

At the time, Green Bay held a narrow lead and was clinging on to their postseason hopes in need of a win. However, the ejection, and the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that came along with it, proved to be a huge momentum swing as the Lions took the lead with a touchdown three plays later and collected an interception on the subsequent possession. Detroit ultimately hung on to win 20-16 and deny Green Bay a spot in the playoffs, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth.

The shove came in a week where athletic trainers and medical staff have been heralded for their heroics in saving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Among the many tributes and ceremonies held around the league was an ovation held for the entire Bills medical staff prior to kickoff of their regular season finale.

Quay Walker loves getting ejected. But more importantly, on a week like this, how do you disrespect an athletic trainer!? Just dumb, absolutely dumb. An unfathomable level of insensitivity and stupidity. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 9, 2023

This was the rookie’s second ejection of the season. He was tossed during the Packers' Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills after getting involved in an altercation with practice tight end Zach Davidson.